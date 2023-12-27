(Image) TV graphic error after Burnley game screamed gallows humour for Liverpool fans

Liverpool fans may have felt that even those responsible for the graphics on Amazon Prime’s Premier League coverage were trolling them on Boxing Day.

Goals from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota secured a 2-0 win for the Reds away to Burnley on Tuesday evening, but when the broadcaster showed the results from all of the day’s top-flight action later that night, the final score from Turf Moor read 1-0.

While we’ve no doubt that it was a genuine oversight which can happen to anyone, LFC supporters might’ve been forgiven for thinking that they were being subjected to gallows humour, considering how the match itself went.

The eventual margin of victory may well have been higher if it weren’t for Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott both having goals harshly disallowed.

Liverpool fans watching Amazon Prime’s coverage must’ve been wondering if the PGMOL found a way to chalk off one of the strikes by Nunez or Jota between the full-time whistle at Turf Moor and the graphic being displayed!

You can see the graphic error below, as shared by journalist @_ChrisBascombe on X (formerly Twitter):