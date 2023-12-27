(Video) Patrice Evra’s quip on Liverpool going top of the table will have Reds fans creasing

Patrice Evra would’ve had Liverpool fans creasing with laughter over a humorous comment he made about the Reds going top of the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Should Arsenal fail to beat West Ham tomorrow night, Jurgen Klopp’s side will lead the way at the midpoint of the campaign, far surpassing anyone’s expectations at the outset of the season.

The ex-Manchester United defender was covering his former club’s 3-2 win over Aston Villa for Prime Video Sport when he was asked about LFC’s chances of going the distance in the title race.

Barely concealing his disdain for Liverpool, Evra remarked: “We have to be neutral when we work on TV…credit to Liverpool. I think they are serious contenders to win the title. We talk a lot about Manchester City and Arsenal, and of course City have two games in hand, but Liverpool are back in business.

“They’re top of the league and they will keep [being there] because they’ve got that consistency. They’ve got a great manager. Credit to Liverpool.” The Frenchman signed off by joking saying: “Now I’m going to cry in the toilet!”

Considering his tangles with Luis Suarez during the 2011/12 season, Evra wouldn’t win any popularity contests among Liverpool supporters, who’d have taken even greater pleasure in the fact that his former club’s result last night actually helped the Reds to remain at the summit.

Just imagine how he’d react if we go on to lift the Premier League title in May!

You can view Evra’s comments below, via @primevideosport on X (formerly Twitter):