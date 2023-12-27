Cody Gakpo hints at new Liverpool partnership that could be absolutely devastating

Cody Gakpo appeared to enjoy his time spent on the left of the front-three against Burnley.

The Dutchman combined well with Darwin Nunez, setting up the Uruguayan’s opener at Turf Moor before the favour was returned for an eventually overturned goal.

“The goal was a good combination,” the forward told the club’s official website.

“He [Nunez] got fouled but he saw the play going on and he was quick to come to the edge of the box and then it was a great finish.

“He is a striker and you want to score goals. When it’s been a while it’s always like you get freedom with the first one you get in a while and hopefully from now he can keep finding the net.”

The Merseysiders’ finished the Premier League tie in question 2-0 victors after Diogo Jota doubled the scoreline at the death.

Time to rest Luis Diaz?

With Gakpo appearing to interchange smoothly with our potential club record signing, it may be time for Jurgen Klopp to consider handing last year’s January signing a regular run out in the starting-XI.

Luis Diaz’s form has been a little questionable in recent times (understandably so, given recent events) and so a switch-up may be well-advised ahead of Mo Salah’s impending absence.

Something to consider ahead of a busy January of football!

