(Video) “We are top of the table” – Gakpo on the table-topping Reds

Liverpool fans will be aware that there’s still much more to come from this team but we find ourselves top of the league and Cody Gakpo has been sharing his thoughts.

Speaking with LFCTV, the Dutchman said: “We are top of the table, and you have to be pleased, we have made a good run but unfortunately we didn’t win our last two home games in the Premier League.

“We are in a good way and we have to keep going for the second half of the season and start the other half very well and finish it very well as well.”

READ MORE: (Video) Jota confirms ‘crazy’ 24 hours that preceded goal-scoring injury return

Now that we’ve played everyone in the Premier League and only lost once (in very controversial fashion), there’s no reason as to why we can’t keep our good form going.

Let’s see if we can try and have some more luck with injuries and continue to be top of the table for as long as possible.

You can watch Gakpo’s comments via LFCTV Go:

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman