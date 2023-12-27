(Video) Jota confirms ‘crazy’ 24 hours that preceded goal-scoring injury return

Jurgen Klopp has already confirmed that he ignored medical advice to allow a speedy Diogo Jota return and now the forward has shared his thoughts.

Speaking with LFCTV, the Turf Moor goal scorer said: “It’s massive, it’s a special feeling. It was a crazy 24 hours and I was not expecting to be in this squad list, to be honest.

“I was already at home when I found out I needed to travel back out again to train with the team, but from that moment on I just felt I needed to do this.”

It was ultimately the right decision by player and club to ensure that the Portuguese striker could be back playing for the Reds again, even if it was made at short notice.

Let’s hope that we can see our No.20 remain fit and healthy for a long time now, as he adds to his impressive tally of 50 Liverpool goals.

You can watch Jota’s comments via @LFC on X:

A 'crazy 24 hours' for @DiogoJota18 before his milestone goal 🎁 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 27, 2023

