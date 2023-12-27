(Video) Klopp beams with performance of his 119 touch lynchpin in Burnley win

Jurgen Klopp was very happy to see his Liverpool side record a solid 2-0 victory over Burnley and shared his thoughts on one player in particular.

Speaking with the press, the German said about Jarell Quansah: “Yeah, top, really good. We have so many games and Jarell is a fixed part of this first line-up – in, out, in, out, with the amount of games we play.

“There is not a line-up, there are line-ups and as long as they are all fit then one will start and the other will not, all these kinds of things.

“He did really well. A good footballer, which is really helpful. I think it helps him a lot to play next to Virg.

“He can play with Ibou as well but Virg is still the step up in leadership, I would say, and that helps for sure.

“It was a good performance, I liked it a lot”.

Given the volume of games and injury concerns already present in our defence, it’s nice to see how well our Warrington-born centre-back is performing.

Our No.78 had 119 touches in the match at Turf Moor (via Sofascore), which illustrates how influential he was in the performance.

With many more matches on the horizon, having an academy product so able to step in and perform to a high level is crucial.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Quansah (from 6:12) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

