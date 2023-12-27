(Video) Klopp impressed with ‘really good’ display at both ends from 26-y/o stalwart

Liverpool needed to get a victory against Burnley to return to the top of the table, thankfully that’s exactly what happened and Jurgen Klopp commented on one player afterwards.

Speaking with the media at Turf Moor, the boss said: “Joey [Gomez] today, defensively solid and offensively from time to time involved, that’s all really good.”

For a player that has been at the club longer than anyone else and has proved dependable in many different positions, this has been a great run of performances from our No.2.

Let’s hope that the 26-year-old can now keep fitness issues behind him and maintain this high performance level.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Gomez (from 7:00) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

