(Video) Klopp revealed extra incentive for players on top of three points with Burnley win

Jurgen Klopp has been manager long enough to know that sometimes extra incentives are needed at crucial parts of the season and that was the case with our match with Burnley.

During his post-match interview with Amazon Prime Sport, the manager revealed that there was also the offer of two days off for his players if they got the win.

Given an unprecedented five-day break ahead before our match with Newcastle United at Anfield, everyone wanted and needed this chance to be at home with their families.

Although we made hard work of it, Diogo Jota’s goal would have been celebrated for many different reasons at Turf Moor!

You can watch Klopp’s comments via @primevideosport on X:

"I saw my two days off slipping through my fingers" 😅 Jurgen Klopp is over the moon with Liverpool's win! Even if it's just for a couple of days off 😉#PLonPrime #BURLIV pic.twitter.com/p0JV8lo22I — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2023

