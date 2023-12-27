Klopp on how he ‘sneaked’ Jota on Burnley team sheet against medical advice

Liverpool fans were delighted to see that Diogo Jota was back on the team sheet for our game with Burnley and what made it even more special is that he made an immediate goal scoring return.

Speaking with the press after the match, Jurgen Klopp commented on his No.20: “We sneaked him in somehow on the squad list because he trained only twice and the medical department wanted to give him extra training and I said, ‘he can have that in Burnley’.

“He had that tonight and now he can train tomorrow properly and then he will be ready for Newcastle, which is really helpful.”

Although some members of the medical department may not have been too happy to see the forward come onto the pitch with six minutes plus added time remaining, it’s hard to say it didn’t work perfectly.

Scoring his 50th goal for the Reds shows just how deadly the Portuguese striker is and let’s hope this marks a long period of impressive finishes and reliable fitness from him.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Jota (from 1:45) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

