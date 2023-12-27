Liverpool’s rivals just given ‘frightening’ 2024 message they simply can’t ignore

The common consensus was that Liverpool 2.0 had much in the way of growing to do and that their level was as of yet undefined.

Whilst that remains very much the case, to suggest that this latest iteration from Jurgen Klopp is in any way incapable, whilst sitting a point from the top, is quite wide of the mark.

Certainly, former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly is backing the Merseysiders to only get better.

“They have caused teams so many problems and that has been the difference with them this year,” the 40-year-old told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast (via BBC Sport).

“Defensively, they still look like they can ship a goal, but they look threatening and the midfield has been sorted out, which is a massive improvement.

“They are looking more like the Jurgen Klopp teams we know from the past and you would feel worried playing them. You wouldn’t go into that game as a defender thinking you will have an easy night. You know you’re going to have a difficult night even if they aren’t the most clinical at times.

“They still cause you so many problems with their pace, their energy and their press. For Liverpool, top of the table for them is a frightening position to be in and I think they are going to get stronger.”

Get the forwards firing

The sight of Diogo Jota returning to the squad, and securing a Liverpool win beyond all doubt at Turf Moor yesterday, would have been a highly welcome one.

Particularly, with reliable goalscorer Mo Salah set to link up with Egypt for next year’s AFCON.

We categorically will improve in the second-half of the season, though we may first need to rely on Diogo Jota’s ruthless edge (and Darwin Nunez rediscovering his own) to get through to February.

Manage to get the forward line firing, however, and the ingredients are all there (provided further injuries can be avoided) to enjoy a successful campaign.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman