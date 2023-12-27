Boost for Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp could welcome back £150k-p/w ‘superstar’ for Newcastle clash

Having welcomed Diogo Jota back to goalscoring effect against Burnley on Boxing Day, Liverpool’s squad could be further boosted by the time we take to the pitch again.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce has reported that Alexis Mac Allister is expected to be back ‘around the time’ that the Reds host Newcastle at Anfield on New Year’s Day, having been sidelined for the last three weeks with a knee injury he picked up in the win at Sheffield United earlier this month.

If the 25-year-old is fit enough to feature against the Magpies next Monday, his return to action would be perfectly timed, with Wataru Endo – the man who’s commendably held down the defensive midfield berth in the Argentine’s absence – due to depart for the Asian Cup in the next couple of weeks.

The £150,000-per-week World Cup winner (Capology) – who Joe Cole has described as a ‘superstar’ (TNT Sports) – was struck down at an inopportune time, having just scored his first goal for Liverpool in barnstorming fashion against Fulham before then being ruled out of six matches for the Reds.

Even if Mac Allister doesn’t quite make it for the Newcastle game, we’ll still have Endo for that match before he jets off to team up with Japan. That could come into Jurgen Klopp’s thinking when it comes to selecting his starting XI on New Year’s Day.

With the ex-Brighton midfielder set to return in the next week or so, and Andy Robertson and Thiago Alcantara both potentially back for the trip to Bournemouth on 21 January (Premier Injuries), there finally seems to be light at the end of the tunnel in terms of LFC having close to a fully fit squad available.

