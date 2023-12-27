(Video) Jarell Quansah tops off brilliant performance with perfectly timed goal-saving tackle

The best thing that you can say about Jarell Quansah is that he doesn’t look out of place, playing alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of our defence.

The Warrington-born centre-back was handed his third Premier League start of the campaign and topped off a brilliant all-round performance with one piece of excellence.

When Zeki Amdouni was sent through to run at Alisson Becker’s goal, it looked as though he may be about to unleash an effort on goal.

Instead though, our academy graduate put on the afterburners and unleashed a perfectly-timed and goal-saving tackle for the Reds.

You can watch the Quansah intervention via @LFC on X:

This crucial intervention from Jarell Quansah ⛔ pic.twitter.com/y5Sx8trohK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 27, 2023

