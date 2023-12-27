‘So good’ – Liverpool colossus had his teammates queuing up to shower him with praise last night

You’re 20 years old and playing for a Liverpool team sitting top of the Premier League, and you have teammates tripping over themselves for a place in the queue to express glowing praise for your latest performance.

Seems like a dream scenario, doesn’t it? That’s the reality of Jarell Quansah’s world this morning.

The Reds defender – who only made his senior debut four months ago – gave a magnificent performance as his side won 2-0 at Burnley on Boxing Day, taking to Instagram after the match to register his delight with the result.

The youngster’s social media post sparked a rush from numerous teammates to show what they thought of his display at Turf Moor.

Harvey Elliott hailed him as ‘quality’, with emoji responses from Cody Gakpo (two hearts), Luis Diaz (two claps) and Virgil van Dijk (raised hands), as well as many of Quansah’s fellow youngsters who’ve had first-team exposure this season.

James McConnell raved that the defender was ‘so good’, with Luke Chambers and Bobby Clark both describing him as ‘top’. Even Fabrizio Romano weighed in with a padlock emoji, as if to suggest that the 20-year-old kept the door firmly shut on Burnley.

As per Sofascore, the young centre-back won nine of his 12 duels last night (second only to Joe Gomez among Liverpool players) and completed 87% of his passes (95 out of 109, the joint-most for LFC along with Van Dijk).

Given the maturity with which Quansah has played at senior level, he’ll no doubt be appreciative of the praise while taking it all in his stride and remaining determined to meet those standards again when he next lines out for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

You can view Quansah’s post and the plethora of replies below, via jarellquansah on Instagram: