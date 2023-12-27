Fabrizio Romano drops ‘100% convinced’ claim over £15m player Liverpool fans will love

There may have been a few raised brows over the signing of Wataru Endo at Liverpool.

The Japanese international was brought in after Liverpool failed to land either one of sudden first-choice Moises Caicedo and backup option Romeo Lavia – both ending up at Chelsea.

Instead, the Merseysiders turned to a £15.6m bargain buy hailing from Stuttgart – a signing Jurgen Klopp’s men were ‘100% convinced’ would become a key figure at Anfield, according to Fabrizio Romano’s tweet.

International tournaments couldn’t have come at a worse time

It’s such a shame, as our German tactician himself conceded, that we’ll be without the former Bundesliga man just as he’s finding his feet at the club.

The time spent in the first-XI of late – as evidenced by Michael Reid’s tweet on the matter – has most certainly been beneficial in that regard.

With Alexis Mac Allister expected to be back in January, there’ll be little in the way of opposition to the Argentine picking up where he left off at the start of the month.

It’s not the end of the world given the quality of footballer who’ll be slotting back into the No.6 position.

Alexis Mac Allister should return to the side in the near future – (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

And it’s reassuring to know that our World Cup-winning ace has genuine competition for a starting berth in this side whenever Endo returns from international duty.

