(Video) Alexander-Arnold’s vital defending that covered Endo mistake against Burnley

Liverpool fans have been delighted with the recent upturn in form of Wataru Endo but he needed the help of Trent Alexander-Arnold against Burnley.

With our No.3 being caught in possession near the half-way line, Vincent Kompany’s side launched an attack on Alisson Becker’s goal.

However, as pointed out by Neil Mellor on the ‘Review Show’ for LFCTV, our No.66 managed to stop the opposition from having a chance.

For all that his attacking play is praised, the defensive abilities of the Scouser are often overlooked but this was a great example of how well he’s playing at the moment.

You can watch Mellor’s analysis of Alexander-Arnold’s defending (from 18:30) via LFCTV GO:

