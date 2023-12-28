(Video) ‘Change it!’ – Commentator references baffling Liverpool moment as he calls for handball rule change

Sam Matterface has called for IFAB to change the existing handball rule after a number of contentious decision in recent weeks.

Liverpool were denied a blatant handball during their clash with Arsenal at Anfield last week while Everton were on the receiving end of a harsh penalty decision against Manchester City last night.

At Anfield last week Martin Odegaard clearly handled the ball and prevented Mo Salah from dribbling towards goal but referee David Coote waved play on and VAR didn’t intervene.

At Goodison Park last night referee John Brooks adjudged Amadou Onana to have handled the ball despite the Belgian only being a yard away from Nathan Ake who had struck the ball goal wards.

There was nothing at all Onana could do to avoid the ball from striking his arm but Brooks decided to point to the penalty spot with VAR agreeing with the on field decision.

IFAB have already changed the handball rule four times in four years but Matterface believes another change is needed to prevent such scandalous decisions – and most football fans will agree.

There needs to be some sort of deliberate aspect taken into account when debating handball decisions!

Check Matterface speaking below via @talksport on X: