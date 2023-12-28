(Video) Harvey Elliott’s easy to miss role in Nunez goal praised by ex-Red

Liverpool fans were delighted to see Darwin Nunez get his name back on the score sheet against Burnley but Harvey Elliott’s role has been somewhat overlooked.

Our No.9 and Cody Gakpo linked up well but Neil Mellor highlighted what the young midfielder also did during the move.

READ MORE: (Video) Jota reveals conversations on bench before scoring cameo at Burnley

Making a run from deep, our No.19 freed up the space that the Uruguayan could walk into and dispatch his effort from.

Football is very much a team game and this goal shows how the selfless effort of one player can lead to the ultimate prize for another.

You can watch Mellor’s assessment of Elliott’s run (from 4:35) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman