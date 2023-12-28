(Video) Endo’s remarkable feat that matches Liverpool record that stood for 17 years revealed

Wataru Endo had a tough start to life as a Liverpool player but in recent weeks he’s been thrust into the limelight with his impressive performances.

It has now been revealed that, because the Japanese international has started our last five matches, he’s equalled an impressive club record.

Not since 2006 has an outfield player started five games in 13 days, it was revealed on LFCTV.

This shows how much we’ve begun to rely on our No.3 and how much we’ll miss him once he heads to the Asia Cup.

You can watch the Endo stat (from 9:44) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

