Ex-Red ‘would be gutted’ to see ‘sensational’ player leave Liverpool as comparison to Madrid duo is made

Steve McManaman has admitted he ‘would be gutted’ to see one player in particular leave Liverpool – labelling the 26-year-old as ‘absolutely priceless’.

Following the departure of Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia in the summer, Joe Gomez is now the Anfield outfit’s longest serving player and has been in fine form of late.

The versatile defender was signed by Brendan Rodgers from Charlton in 2015 and has since won every major trophy possible during his time on Merseyside.

Our No. 2 has deputised for the injured Kostas Tsimikas at left back recently and ex-Red McManaman believes Gomez is ‘just as important as the superstars’.

“I would be gutted if he left because people like Gomez are absolutely priceless to you at a football club,” he told Liverpool Echo (via Rousing The Kop).

“If you go back to Real Madrid, they’ve got Lucas Vasquez and Nacho, who have both been at the club for over ten years. If you speak to any of their team-mates about what they think of them, they adore them. That’s why they’re still there.

“Teams need players like that and they are just as important as the superstars.”

The London-born ace is a brilliant player on his day and we’re delighted to see him performing well at the moment.

He’s always willing to help the team out wherever needed and McManaman is right to praise the England international.

He’s played in each position of our backline so far this term and with both Tsimikas and Andy Robertson sidelined at the moment he’s our only senior option available who can operate at left back.

Gomez, who Jurgen Klopp has previously labelled as a ‘sensational footballer’ (via Liverpoolfc.com), is yet to score for the Reds but he’s been getting closer and closer in recent weeks with the full-back position seeing him enter dangerous areas further upfield.

It would be a brilliant start to 2024 if he could help us to a victory over Newcastle on New Years Day – let’s just wait and see!

