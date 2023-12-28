Ex-Liverpool hero could disappoint Steven Gerrard as he sets sights on quitting his current club

One former Liverpool player could be set to snub reported interest from Steven Gerrard as he seeks an exit from his current club.

According to French outlet Football365, Bobby Firmino is preparing to leave Al-Ahli only a few months after joining the Saudi Pro League outfit, having departed the Reds at the end of last season.

However, the 32-year-old is believed to have ‘lost his patience’ in Jeddah after falling out of favour, having scored a hat-trick on his debut but not found the net since.

Gerrard is reportedly keen to sign the Brazilian forward for domestic rivals Al-Ettifaq (The Mirror), although Liverpool’s former number 9 is understood to prefer a return to Europe or his homeland.

Having been such a celebrated figure at Anfield, it’s a shame to see Firmino’s fortunes with Al-Ahli plummeting so quickly.

He was ever-present for 10 of their first 11 league games this season but, despite being club captain, hasn’t started a match since Halloween, with that aforementioned treble against Al-Hazem in August still his only three goals for his current side (Transfermarkt).

He hasn’t been the only ex-Liverpool player to endure a tough time in Saudi Arabia, with Gerrard and Jordan Henderson infamously involved for mid-table Al-Ettifaq in front of a paltry attendance of less than 700 for one match in October (The Athletic).

The wealth on offer in the Middle East haven’t translated into any richness in terms of the playing and managerial careers of that trio, and it’s become apparent that the Gulf state has become a footballing graveyard for many figures who were once big names in Europe.

If Firmino is unhappy in Jeddah, hopefully he can get out of there quickly and go to a club where his greatness is demonstrably more appreciated.

