(Video) Klopp’s ‘really good’ midfielder compared to Milner with recent Liverpool performances

Liverpool had a midfield reshape this summer but we all knew that one of the hardest players to replace would be our vice captain James Milner.

Speaking on LFCTV’s ‘Review Show’ though, Neil Mellor discussed Wataru Endo and said: “Some people have likened him to Milner because he is the person that covers the most ground”.

READ MORE: (Video) Darwin Nunez praised for ‘vital block’ that stops equalising goal for Burnley

It’s clear that Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of our No.3, as he said this week: “his passing is really good, his awareness is really good”.

Time will tell whether the Japanese international can get anywhere near the legacy of the current Brighton player but it’s not a bad man to be compared to at this stage of his Anfield career.

You can watch Mellor’s comments on Endo’s Milner comparisons (from 9:53) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman