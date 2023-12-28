(Video) Liverpool fans will love Romeo Lavia’s disasterclass on Chelsea debut

Romeo Lavia was heavily linked with a Liverpool move this summer but, much like with Moises Caicedo, he made the decision to choose Chelsea instead.

After lengthy injury concerns, the former Southampton midfielder had to wait until this week to make his debut for the Stamford Bridge club.

However, highlights from his maiden appearance will probably entertain many of our fans as we rejoice in the fact it wasn’t the best performance.

Giving the ball away, poor clearances and failing to impress with tackling – thankfully we’ve been able to enjoy watching Wataru Endo of late instead!

You can watch the Lavia highlights via @BradleyLFC23 on X:

Romeo Lavia vs Crystal Palace better than Endo? https://t.co/0FlgqywKMj pic.twitter.com/9e7MjfpPnd — BradleyLFC23 (@BradleyLFC23) December 28, 2023

