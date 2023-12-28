Blow for Jurgen Klopp with LFC-linked midfielder now set for move to another PL club in January – report

Jurgen Klopp may have suffered somewhat of a blow with one Liverpool-linked midfielder now looking set to join another Premier League club in January.

Despite the signings of four new midfielders in the summer, Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a move to Anfield as he continues to struggle for regular game time at Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola has already confirmed that he can’t see the England international featuring in his side which led to suggestions that the dynamic midfielder could be on his way out of the Etihad in January.

TalkSPORT are now reporting that the Sky Blues will ‘not block’ the 28-year-old from joining Newcastle on loan during the winter window.

Phillips has made just 10 appearances for City this term (across all competitions) and is clearly not in Guardiola’s plans for the future.

He proved during his time at Leeds United, before his £45m move to the Cityzens, that he’s a top quality player who would bring a lot to the engine room.

Newcastle have struggled with a high number of injuries this term as well as being without Sandro Tonali until next season after the Italian was banned for betting offences.

The report adds that the side from the north east don’t have the funds required to sign the City ace on a permanent deal with the Premier League champions slapping a £50m price tag on their No. 4 (The Mirror).

