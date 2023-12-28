Mellor says officials are ‘hiding behind’ laws to disallow Harvey Elliott’s goal against Burnley

It’s never a bad thing to come away from a game with all three points but many Liverpool fans, including Neil Mellor, feel that we were hard done to at Turf Moor.

Speaking on the ‘Review Show’ for LFCTV, the former striker shared his thoughts on the decision to disallow Harvey Elliott’s goal because Mo Salah was in an offside position.

The former striker said: “The letter of the law, which is what the officials will hide behind; line of sight for the goalkeeper and in line with the ball, and it just added to the frustration.”

It seems very much like a decision that is correct by the referees but one that shows a lack of common sense and football intelligence from the law makers.

You can watch Mellor’s comments (from 12:16) via LFCTV GO:

