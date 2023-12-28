(Video) Neil Mellor voices outrage with decision to disallow Cody Gakpo’s goal against Burnley

Liverpool fans will be delighted that we managed to secure three points against Burnley but it really should have been a much more convincing scoreline, something Neil Mellor has discussed.

Speaking on the ‘Review Show’ for LFCTV, the former striker analysed the decision for Cody Gakpo’s goal to be disallowed for an apparent foul by Darwin Nunez.

The former striker said: “But you’ve watched it back there and still it’s such a frustration. How’s it been disallowed? It’s just not a good one for me.”

It’s certainly an opinion that many Reds will support and the frustration around the lack of consistency from referees will seemingly never end.

You can watch Mellor’s comments (from 10:19) via LFCTV GO:

