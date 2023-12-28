(Video) Darwin Nunez praised for ‘vital block’ that stops equalising goal for Burnley

Darwin Nunez’s performance against Burnley will be remembered for his goal but it was his role in the other penalty box that caught the attention of one pundit.

As pointed out by Neil Mellor on the ‘Review Show’ for LFCTV: “I think he stops an equaliser there, he positions himself there to get a vital block, there’s a Burnley player coming in at the far post and that could have been an equalising goal”.

The role of our No.9 shouldn’t be underplayed and it’s great to see that his performances are being recognised.

Given his size and prowess, we’d all like to see the Uruguayan be more of a presence in both boxes and perhaps this moment can give him the confidence to do so.

You can watch Mellor on the Nunez block (from 18:55) via LFCTV GO:

