‘His numbers…’ – Pundit insists 27-y/o ‘has got to be’ in Liverpool’s starting XI if Klopp’s side are to win PL

If Liverpool are to win the Premier League title this term then Diogo Jota needs to be a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.

That’s the verdict of Robbie Mustoe who has heaped huge praise on the Portugal international following his goalscoring return to the side on Boxing Day.

Our No. 20 had missed our last eight games with a muscle injury but sealed all three points against Burnley recently with a neat finish following his introduction from the bench.

Mustoe has claimed that Klopp is still trying to figure out what his strongest side is but believes the former Wolves man should definitely be in the side.

“I feel like Liverpool still are trying to find their best team, and Diogo Jota for me has got to be in it,” Mustoe told NBC Sports (via Rousing The Kop). “His numbers are much better, he’s been out injured, he’s a goal scorer, he’s such a good player, a versatile player.

“They haven’t figured out who their best midfield is yet. [Ryan] Gravenberch we saw a little bit today and we’ve seen other players with some changes in midfield today. If Liverpool can find an even better formula and stick with it, then I’m much more positive on them winning the title.”

You could argue that Jota is the most clinical finisher we have at the club. He’s deadly inside the area and always seems to be in the right place at the right time.

He’s struggled with injuries during his time on Merseyside but we do believe we’re a much stronger side when he’s in the starting XI.

We have numerous options at the top end of the pitch meaning he will sometimes have to settle for a spot on the bench but that’s a nice problem for our German tactician to have.

Some supporters were surprised to see him included in the squad for our trip to Turf Moor but it was brilliant to see him back amongst the goals and he’ll be eager to get more minutes under his belt when we welcome Newcastle to Anfield on New Years Day.

Jota is averaging a goal every other game this term with nine in 18 outings (across all competitions) so let’s hope he can stay fit for the remainder of the campaign as we aim to pick up some silverware!

