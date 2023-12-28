(Video) Reason why Mo Salah’s possible goal against Burnley would have been disallowed

Liverpool fans will be happy to have watched us score twice against Burnley and clinch all three points but one possible further goal by Mo Salah would have been ruled out.

During the ‘Review Show’ on LFCTV, Neil Mellor was analysing the game with a fine tooth comb and came across one chance for our Egyptian King.

READ MORE: Mellor says officials are ‘hiding behind’ laws to disallow Harvey Elliott’s goal against Burnley

His first-half effort cannoned against the crossbar but replays showed that the ball did first hit our No.11’s arm before he had the shot.

This means that, even though it was a great effort and could have ended up in the back of the net, it never would have counted.

You can watch Mellor’s analysis of Salah’s shot (from 17:12) via LFCTV GO:

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman