‘I wonder’ – Sky Sports reporter tells Liverpool they may struggle to get one particular transfer over the line

Liverpool have been told they may struggle to complete the signing of one midfielder who they’ve been linked with recently.

Jurgen Klopp signed four new midfielders in the summer and their signings have done the trick so far with the Reds currently top of the Premier League table.

Despite our impressive start to the campaign, however, there remains a feeling that another option or two is required in the middle of the park.

Manchester City’s Kelvin Phillips is one of the names that has been linked with a move to Anfield as he struggles for regular game time at the Etihad, but Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth isn’t sure Pep Guardiola’s side will be willing to sell to a Premier League rival.

“Maybe it’s best for everyone, especially Kalvin Phillips, if a move can happen,” Sheth told GIVEMESPORT. “But he would probably want to go to one of the big six clubs, and I just wonder whether Manchester City would want to do business with what is perceived to be a rival.

“We saw in the summer before last that they were more than happy to allow Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to go to Arsenal, but they ended up being the main rivals to Manchester City for the title.

“We’ve been hearing noises about teams like Liverpool and other clubs being interested in Kalvin Phillips. I wonder whether they would really facilitate a move to a rival. I think, at this moment in time, Kalvin Phillips will probably just want to play football.”

Phillips has made just 10 appearances for City this term (across all competitions) and only made a total of 21 outings last season despite the Sky Blues completing the treble.

The 28-year-old became recognised as one of the best deep-lying midfielders in the division during his time at Leeds United but things haven’t quite gone to plan since his £42m switch.

Despite the impressive performances from Wataru Endo of late, Liverpool could still do with reinforcements in the number six role and the England international could be the perfect solution.

He’s a proven Premier League talent and someone who would be eager to show what he’s made of after so much time watching on from the sidelines.

Guardiola has admitted he struggles to see a space for his No. 4 in the City starting XI (Sky Sports) so if we’re willing to pay the asking price of £50m (The Mirror) it’ll be interesting to see what happens.

