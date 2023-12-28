Contact made: £50k-p/w colossus is open to potential January move to Liverpool – report

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Fulham over a possible January move for Antonee Robinson.

According to 90min, the Reds have set the wheels in motion regarding a potential mid-season swoop for the USA international to help ease their injury crisis at left-back, with Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Robertson both currently sidelined.

Despite the 26-year-old only signing a new contract at Craven Cottage last summer, he’s understood to be open to swapping west London for Merseyside, with Jurgen Klopp’s side hopeful of striking an agreement with the Cottagers.

Liverpool fans got a firsthand glimpse at what Robinson could bring to the team when he gave an excellent performance in Fulham’s 4-3 defeat at Anfield at the start of December.

Aside from providing the assist for Harry Wilson’s first-half equaliser, he won seven duels and four tackles, along with racking up a mammoth total of 13 interceptions (Sofascore).

Nicknamed ‘Jedi’ (US Soccer), the force has been with the Star Wars addict in terms of his creative output in recent weeks, with no fewer than four assists for Marco Silva’s team since the start of November – one more than Tsimikas and Robertson have put together all season (Transfermarkt).

Liverpool would need to stump up a decent offer to persuade Fulham to part with the £50,000-per-week defender, and we know that FSG tend not to pay more for transfers than what they believe a player is worth.

Nonetheless, with Robinson reportedly open to a move to Anfield, and the Reds making do with the versatile Joe Gomez impressing at left-back, this may be the perfect opportunity to strike for a player who tormented us in a Fulham shirt just three-and-a-half weeks ago.

