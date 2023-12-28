Fabrizio Romano confirms transfer news which should jolt Liverpool into taking quick action

On Wednesday, Fabrizio Romano confirmed one piece of transfer news which could have implications for an on-loan Liverpool player.

The Italian took to social media to declare that RB Leipzig had completed the signing of Eljif Elmas from Napoli, with the Bundesliga club announcing the news at roughly the same time.

The journalist posted on X: “Official: Eljif Elmas joins RB Leipzig on €25m deal from Napoli, five year contract signed and sealed. Exclusive story, confirmed.”

The North Macedonian’s arrival at Leipzig adds another obstacle to Fabio Carvalho in terms of getting regular game-time under Marco Rose.

There have been recent reports that Liverpool are planning to recall the 21-year-old from his loan spell at the Red Bull Arena due to a lack of minutes, with the youngster getting just one Bundesliga start at the midway point of the campaign (Transfermarkt).

The signing of Elmas would seem to make it even harder for the ex-Fulham midfielder/winger to feature prominently for Leipzig, and that transfer could well see the Reds step up talks to bring a premature end to their player’s temporary stint in Germany.

Although Carvalho would then face an uphill battle to win his place in Jurgen Klopp’s side, he could be a useful squad option to compensate for Mo Salah’s absence during the Africa Cup of Nations, or possibly loaned out to a club where he’d enjoy more frequent game-time.

What looks pretty much certain is that his prospects in Leipzig now look even bleaker following their transfer news on Wednesday, and nobody would really benefit from him being left on the periphery at the Red Bull Arena.

