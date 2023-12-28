(Video) Salah and Nunez bamboozled Burnley with first-half trickery during Liverpool’s win

Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez left two Burnley defenders bamboozled in the build-up to Cody Gakpo’s disallowed goal during the first half of Liverpool’s win at Turf Moor on Boxing Day.

LFC’s official YouTube admins have posted the latest instalment of the Inside series showcasing behind-the-scenes footage and alternative angles of in-game incidents, and their cameras were perfectly placed to capture the trickery of the two Reds forwards.

As Harvey Elliott played the ball into the Egyptian, the latter casually flicked it behind him (immediately taking the onrushing Jordan Beyer out of the picture), with the Uruguayan then backheeling it away from Dara O’Shea and into the path of Ryan Gravenberch.

The move ended with Gakpo firing to the net at the second time of asking, only for the 24-year-old’s strike to be nullified for a harsh foul by Nunez on Charlie Taylor, who didn’t make any iota of a plea to referee Paul Tierney.

It was a shame that such a slick build-up counted for nothing, with the Burnley defence left to realise that the officials let them off the hook in that instance.

You can view the trickery from Salah and Nunez below (from 8:24), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: