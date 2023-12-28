(Video) ‘Better than Endo’ – Saunders says LFC-linked midfielder would get into Klopp’s side

Dean Saunders has claimed one Liverpool-linked midfielder would get into Jurgen Klopp’s side, claiming the 28-year-old is ‘better’ than Wataru Endo.

The Anfield-based outfit have been linked with a move for the Manchester City midfielder but it remains unclear as to whether Pep Guardiola’s side would be willing to sell to a direct rival.

Athough the Sky Blues have previously allowed the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to join Arsenal, they nearly paid the price of sanctioning those transfers last term as the Gunners challenged for the Premier League title.

TalkSPORT have claimed that City are willing to let Phillips join Newcastle on loan in January but Saunders, speaking on talkSPORT (via their page on X), has discussed which sides out of the big six the former Leeds United man would get into.

Klopp signed four new midfielders in the summer with Japan international Endo acting as a replacement for Fabinho who headed to Saudi Arabia.

Our new No. 3 has impressed in recent weeks with his tough tackling and excellent reading of the game but there remains a feeling that a long-term option for the deep-lying midfielder is needed.

It remains to be seen whether Phillips will be allowed to move on in the new year but we’ll just have to wait and see. Guardiola has already admitted he can’t see the Yorkshireman getting into his side.

Check Saunders speaking below: