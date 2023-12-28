Spurs interested in potential winter move for ‘priceless’ £85k-p/w Liverpool powerhouse – report

Tottenham are reportedly interested in a possible January move for one Liverpool player.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs will prioritise defensive reinforcements when the transfer market reopens on New Year’s Day, with Joe Gomez among several prospective targets next month.

The injury setback to Cristian Romero – in addition to the Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations depriving them of important players – will likely see Ange Postecoglou imploring his bosses to fund a few mid-season deals.

It’s easy to see why Spurs would want to bring in Gomez to ease their dearth of options in defence, but they can expect short shrift from Liverpool if they come calling for the £85,000-per-week England international.

The 26-year-old’s importance to Jurgen Klopp’s side has heightened in recent weeks following long-term injuries to Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas. Indeed, with Andy Robertson still sidelined, the ex-Charlton powerhouse has covered at left-back in recent games.

Hailed as ‘outstanding‘ by Gary Neville in our 1-0 win over Manchester City last season, Gomez is capable of slotting in anywhere across the backline, one big reason why he’s such a crucial asset to the Reds.

He’s no mere ‘Jack of all trades’ either, with his performances this season demonstrative of a player who now sees himself as a leader by example in this Liverpool team, and it’s no surprise that Steve McManaman has dubbed him ‘absolutely priceless’ at Anfield.

It shouldn’t be forgotten, either, that Spurs pipped us to the signing of Micky van de Ven in the summer, and although the Dutchman is among their numerous injury casualties, LFC would be foolish in the extreme to aid a positional rival by selling them one of our most important players.

If Tottenham are to reinforce their defence in January, they’ll have to look elsewhere.

