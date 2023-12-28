Former Liverpool man linked with possible Man United role after Ratcliffe investment at Old Trafford

One former Liverpool figurehead has been linked with a potential role at Manchester United following the 25% acquisition of the latter by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

According to The Telegraph, Julian Ward has ’emerged as a surprise candidate’ being considered for the role of sporting director at Old Trafford, having ‘been discussed’ along with numerous other candidates as the club seek to overhaul their football operations in the wake of the INEOS chairman’s investment this week.

The 42-year-old held that position at Anfield for only a year after he replaced the long-serving Michael Edwards 18 months ago, with his predecessor also believed to have come under consideration by the Red Devils.

However, it’s understood that Ward ‘is in no rush to return to football’ and mightn’t be interested in any job at United, given his lengthy association with Liverpool.

Ward teaming up with United would certainly sting for Liverpool fans, even if he didn’t leave the same enduring legacy as his predecessor Edwards.

Reds might therefore be relieved to hear that our former transfer chief mightn’t be overly keen on taking on the same role at Old Trafford, where there’s set to be changes aplenty in 2024, assuming the Premier League approves the Ratcliffe deal.

Player recruitment is one area where we’ve largely had the upper hand over our arch-rivals throughout the past decade, with the likes of Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota signed for comparative bargains compared to Antony, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

It would therefore be sickening from a Liverpool perspective if one of our most important boardroom figures of the Jurgen Klopp era were to get on board at United, where it seems inevitable that a new director of football will be brought in over the coming months.

Whoever that may be, let’s hope they don’t go on to be remembered in the same transformational tones as Edwards is at Anfield!

