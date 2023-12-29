Former Anfield favourite lands himself new managerial job at high-flying outfit

Former Liverpool favourite Dirk Kuyt has returned to the managerial scene after becoming the new boss of Belgian outfit Beerschot.

The Dutchman, who spent six years at Anfield between 2006 and 2012, previously experienced an unsuccessful spell in the Netherlands with ADO Den Haag but only took charge for 16 games before his sacking.

He will be hoping for a more successful spell with his new club who are chasing promotion back to the top flight in Belgium.

They currently sit second in the table – level on points with leaders Zulte Waregem but behind them having scored four less goals this term.

The news of the 43-year-old’s new job was released on Beerschot’s official X account with our former No. 18 quoted saying he ‘can’t wait’ to start this new challenge.

Dirk Kuyt is de nieuwe hoofdcoach van Beerschot. ✍ De Nederlander tekent een contract tot het einde van het seizoen. "Ik kan niet wachten om met heel veel energie en zin te beginnen aan deze nieuwe uitdaging."#WeAre13 pic.twitter.com/sMS84oZF1G — K. Beerschot V.A. (@kbeerschotva) December 28, 2023

Kuyt was adored by Kopites for his passion and superb work rate during his time at L4.

He’s one of many former Reds currently operating from the dugout including Steven Gerrard who’s in charge of Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq while Xabi Alonso is doing a brilliant job with Bayer Leverkusen.

He’s signed a contract in Belgium until the end of the season and we’d like to wish him all the very best for the future as he attempts to lift Beerschot back to the top flight for the first time since 2021.

