Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on ‘very smart’ Liverpool ace who understands football ‘on a different level’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been full of praise for Diogo Jota following the 27-year-old’s return to action recently.

The Portugal international missed the Reds’ last eight games with a muscle injury but was introduced as a late substitute against Burnley on Boxing Day and sealed all three points for the Merseysiders with a clever finish at Turf Moor.

Our German tactician labelled the former Wolves man as a ‘very smart footballer’ in his press conference earlier this morning (quoted by Paul Gorst on X), and there’s a chance our No. 20 could return to the starting XI when Newcastle visit Anfield on New Years Day.

Klopp: "Diogo is a very smart footballer, he understands the game really well. He understands it on a different level, he sees situations slightly earlier to adapt quicker, he's both footed and a great finisher. I love the Diogo story, I hope he is back now for the next 10 years" — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) December 29, 2023

Jota is a crucial player for Liverpool and there’s no doubt that we’re a stronger side when he’s available for selection.

He seems to always be in the right place at the right time and is one of our most clinical finishers – something which he proved against Vincent Kompany’s side. The ex-Porto man had once chance and took it to mark his return to action with a goal.

The versatile forward can operate on the left flank or down the middle of our front three and we believe keeping him fit is imperative if we’re to challenge on all four fronts this term.

Klopp is clearly a huge fan of the Porto-born talent so let’s hope he can remain fit and fire us towards more success this term.

