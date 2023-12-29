‘Not even close’ – Klopp admits there’s ‘a long way to go’ before Liverpool favourite returns to action

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that there’s a ‘long way to go’ before one of his injured players returns to action.

The likes of Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas and Stefan Bajcetic are all out of action for the foreseeable future and our German tactician has also confirmed Andy Robertson is ‘not even close’ to a return.

The Scotsman sustained a shoulder injury while representing Scotland in October and is yet to return to team training despite Klopp admitting the former Dundee United man can do ‘everything without using the arm properly’.

“Robbo still needs more range in his shoulder. [He’s] still not even close to team training,” Klopp said (as quoted by ESPN).

“[He] can do a lot, everything without using the arm properly which is good but on the other side, shows we still a long way to go. For sure I think [he’ll miss] the full January. He has to get closer and closer.”

It was a huge blow to lose Robertson but Tsimikas came into the side and deputised superbly for the Scotland skipper.

The Greek Scouser broke his collarbone against Arsenal last week, however, meaning our only senior option at left back is now Joe Gomez – who is predominantly a centre half.

There have been rumours circulating recently which suggest we’re interested in a move for Fulham’s Antonee Robinson but it remains to be seen whether a move will be made for the USA international in January.

There was a more positive injury update on Thiago Alcantara today with Klopp confirming the Spaniard should return to training next month while Alexis Mac Allister was spotted training alongside his teammates this afternoon ahead of Monday’s clash with Newcastle.

