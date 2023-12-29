‘It’s an issue’ – Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool midfielder’s annoyance

Jurgen Klopp has admitted one of his players currently sidelined through injury is frustrated with the situation.

Stefan Bajcetic is one of a number of Liverpool players who are currently unavailable as they spend time on the treatment table but the midfielder’s situation is a rather unique one.

Our German tactician has revealed that the 19-year-old is in a position to train but the Reds ‘have to be sensible’ and not rush his return to action.

The former Celta Vigo man has made just two appearances this term as a result of his calf injury and Klopp has explained the injury is partially doing to the teenager’s ‘growing’.

“With Stefan, if you ask how do you feel he says ‘good’. Can you train? ‘Yes’. But we have to be sensible, that’s how it is,” Klopp explained (as quoted by Rousing The Kop). “It’s an issue because of his growing. We have to be careful. He could train today fully, maybe tomorrow as well and then not for five weeks. That’s how it is.

“It’s a medical decision, it’s not by the boy, it’s not by me. It’s just that’s how you have to do it if something like this happens and that makes it so annoying for the boy.”

Bajcetic burst onto the scene at the start of last season and threw in a number of quality performances in the middle of the park.

Despite his tender age the Spain youth international is an extremely composed figure in the engine room and someone who impressed despite Liverpool’s struggles last term.

He made a total of 20 appearances across all competitions and this season looked set to be a big one for his development.

Injuries have prevented him from showing what he’s made of, however, but there remains excitement about his return.

It currently remains unclear as to when he will next be seen in a red shirt but we completely understand this is not something that should be rushed.

