Liverpool journo says one team are now ‘clear title favourites’ after what happened last night

Arsenal suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at home to West Ham last night which sees Liverpool remain two points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Despite the current standings, however, the ECHO’s Ian Doyle (speaking on his X account) believes last night’s result makes Manchester City ‘clear title favourites’.

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently five points adrift of Liverpool in fourth but do have a game in hand following their involvement in the Club World Cup last week.

The Sky Blues have won the last three league titles and are aiming to becoming the first team in English history to win four in a row.

Man City now clear title favourites, but not easy winning four in a row in England. Nobody has done it. But they and Arsenal have obvious flaws which must encourage #LFC and, to a certain extent, Aston Villa. If Liverpool are still up there at the start of March, then it’s on — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) December 28, 2023

Liverpool will fancy their chances of winning their first title since the 2019/20 campaign, however, as they currently top the table despite yet performing at their exhilarating best.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been and continue to be without some key players at the moment while Mo Salah and Wataru Endo will also miss games in the coming weeks due to their involvement in the AFCON and Asia Games respectively.

Reds fans may not agree that City are title favourites but they’ve got players who are used to winning league titles and are capable of extended win streaks when results are needed.

They’re not looking as good as they did last season but we wouldn’t be surprised to see Guardiola given some funds to add to his options during the winter window.

We appear all set for a thrilling title race but there’s a long way still to go and we’ll just have to wait and see!

