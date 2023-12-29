LFC legend who swapped Merseyside for Saudi just six months ago linked with shock PL return – report

One former Liverpool favourite who decided to swap the Premier League for Saudi Arabia in the summer is already being linked with a return to England.

After eight successful years at Anfield Bobby Firmino moved on from Anfield at the end of last season in order to join Al-Ahli.

Despite netting a hat trick on his debut for his new club back in August they remain the only goals the Brazilian has scored this term.

A fresh report from talkSPORT (via Caught Offside) claims that the former Hoffenheim man is unhappy in the Middle East and is already hoping for a return to a club in Europe.

The report adds that struggling Premier League side Sheffield United are interested in a shock move for our former No. 9 as they aim to claw themselves out of the relegation zone.

The Blades have scored just 15 goals in 19 league games this term and current find themselves seven points adrift of Everton who sit just above the drop zone.

Firmino, who scored 111 goals in 362 appearances for Liverpool and won every major trophy during his time on Merseyside, is under contract in the Middle East until the summer of 2026 so it remains to be seen what sort of fee his current club would demand if he was to leave anytime soon.

He captained his new club up until the end of October but has since struggled for regular time.

It would be rather odd to see the Reds legend plying his trade in the Premier League for a club other than Liverpool but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

