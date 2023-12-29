(Video) Huge boost: ‘Fantastic’ Liverpool midfielder spotted in training ahead of Newcastle clash

Liverpool have received a huge boost ahead of Monday night’s clash against Newcastle with Alexis Mac Allister spotted in training today.

The Argentina international has missed the Reds’ last six games with a knee injury which was sustained during our 2-0 defeat of Sheffield United at the start of the month.

So far this term the World Cup winner has made 18 appearances (across all competitions) and had nailed down a regular starting spot in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield prior to his injury.

In his press conference earlier today our German tactician claimed that he’d have to wait and see whether our No. 10 is ready for the visit of Eddie Howe’s side but footage provided by Sky Sports on X suggests Mac Allister is ready to return to action.

The ex-Boca Juniors man, previously described as ‘fantastic’ by Klopp (via BBC), was in amongst his teammates as they completed some light exercises out on the grass at the AXA Training Centre.

Liverpool currently find themselves two points clear at the top of the Premier League table and will look to pick up another huge three points against Newcastle to start 2024 the right way.

Mac Allister’s return to fitness comes at a great time when you consider that our clash with Newcastle will be Wataru Endo’s final game before he heads off to the Asia Games with Japan.

Check the footage below: