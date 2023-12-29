‘It’s getting ridiculous’ – Micah Richards can’t believe what Liverpool ace always does

Micah Richards has claimed what one Liverpool player appears to always do is ‘getting ridiculous’.

Diogo Jota returned to action on Boxing Day after missing the Reds’ last eight games with a muscle injury and it took the Portugal international just a few minutes to get himself back on the scoresheet as Jurgen Klopp’s side recorded a 2-0 win at Turf Moor.

The 27-year-old’s return to fitness comes at a brilliant time for Liverpool with Monday’s clash against Newcastle marking Mo Salah’s last game before he heads off to Africa to represent Egypt at AFCON.

Former Manchester City defender Richards has compared Jota to former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the latter well known during his playing career for his ability to score when introduced from the bench.

“Liverpool create so much,” Richards told The Rest Is Football Podcast (via Rousing The Kop), when discussing Liverpool’s chances while they’re without Mo Salah due to his participation at AFCON.

“The likes of Jota. Jota just comes on and scores every time now. It’s getting ridiculous! He’s become the new Solskjaer.”

READ MORE: Klopp reveals when ‘outstanding’ Liverpool player will return to training; yet to feature this term

Jota is a vital player for Liverpool and he’ll become even more important in the next few weeks as we attempt to cope without Salah at the top end of the pitch.

Our No. 20’s strike at Turf Moor was his ninth of the season which means he’s averaging a goal every other game this term (across all competitions).

His ability to operate on the left flank or centrally is extremely important for Klopp and Co. so the hope is that he can now stay fit between now and the end of the season as we aim to compete on all four fronts.

Our German tactician was full of praise for the former Wolves man in his press conference earlier today and there’s a good chance he could return to the starting XI when we welcome Newcastle to Anfield on New Years Day.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman