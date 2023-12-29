Alan Shearer shares his prediction for how the top four will look at the end of the season

Alan Shearer has shared his prediction for how the top four of the Premier League will look at the end of the season.

Arsenal’s shock 2-0 defeat to West Ham last night means Liverpool remain two points clear of the Gunners at the top of the table.

Aston Villa currently occupy third spot with 39 points while champions Manchester City are two points further back in fourth but do have a game in hand.

Newcastle legend Shearer admitted that he can no longer place Eddie Howe’s side inside the top four after their dismal run of results continued with a 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day.

“City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Villa,” Shearer told Amazon Prime Video Sport (via Rousing The Kop). “I wanted to put Newcastle in but I can’t!”

READ MORE: Former Anfield favourite lands himself new managerial job at high-flying outfit

City have won the last three league titles but no team has ever won four in a row.

Liverpool will be desperate to stop them from doing so and are currently in a great position to win their first league title since the 2019/20 season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently without a number of key players but remain in all four competitions and could look to strengthen their options during the January transfer window.

The Reds missed out on a top four finish last term for just the second time during our German tactician’s tenure so in all honesty our main aim is to just return to the Champions League.

Following our impressive start to the campaign, however, the aim will now be to remain top of the pile until May!

There’s a long way to go and we’re sure there’ll be plenty of twists and turns but let’s get behind the team and hope for more silverware in 2024!

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman