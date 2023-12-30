(Images) Liverpool 2024/25 kit details with surprising Nike feature leaked online

The most surprising feature of Liverpool’s alleged kit leak for the 2024/25 season has to be, without question, the upright swoosh tick.

Nike’s reported third kit for Liverpool features a classic white and red dominant colour palette with black lettering for sponsors.

The kit itself features patterns partly inspired by this term’s spread of jersey designs, though we’ve no doubt most eyes will be trained firmly on what the American sports gear manufacturer will be doing with its timeless logo.

You can catch the images below, courtesy of Footy Headlines: