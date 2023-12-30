What Liverpool insiders honestly think about signing £60m midfielder in January – report

Liverpool’s hopes of signing Joao Palhinha in January appear rather slim if Dean Jones’ sources are to be believed.

Insiders in discussion with the reporter have allegedly ‘played down’ links with the Fulham midfielder.

“There is no way Liverpool are paying £60m for Palhinha,” the journalist told the Ranks FC podcast.

“I’d be so surprised. I have checked this with somebody I know who has good ins with Liverpool and he says it is being played down.

“They are being linked, have been for the best part of a year now, but the likelihood is that this not a transfer Liverpool are going to look to do in January.”

The Cottagers’ star has been heavily courted in recent months, with the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United linked following a failed attempt by Bayern to capture his signature in the summer.

Bayern Munich still the likeliest destination

With Thomas Tuchel particularly keen on signing a new No.6, amid doubts over Joshua Kimmich’s ability in that regard, Munich still seems a likely destination for the Portuguese international.

Whilst undoubtedly a talented footballer, we personally see Palhinha as a return to what came before in Fabinho rather than a commitment to possession-based football.

Any option that does enter the crosshairs of our recruitment team HAS to do more than just intercept and break up play.

Effectively, they have to be as competent on the ball as they are against it – an improvement on Alexis Mac Allister.

