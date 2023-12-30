Liverpool legend might have signed for league rival instead but PL manager ghosted him

Can you picture Daniel Agger in an Everton shirt? No?

Thank goodness. Neither can we, thanks to David Moyes. The former Everton boss came very close to adding the centre-back to his ranks at Goodison Park prior to his eventual switch to city rivals Liverpool.

Stunningly, however, the ex-Brondby star recounted the time the Scottish coach ghosted him after suggesting some interest in his talents.

“My first year I won the league and the cup and played for the national team, one of my first games was against England and we won 4-1, i t was a really good game,” the Dane spoke on the Aldo Meets Podcast.

“Brondby actually told me that David Moyes the Everton manager was in the stadium and wanted to speak to me afterwards and I said ‘yeah, okay’. And I came after the game and thought that was a decent game, but he disappeared.

“I asked the club director there and he said ‘no, he said to me he didn’t think you were prepared for the Premier League’. I thought okay and six months later I was here.”

READ MORE: ‘It was amazing’: Liverpool striker who played with Torres still ‘really grateful’ to Roy Hodgson

READ MORE: What Liverpool insiders honestly think about signing £60m midfielder in January – report

Thank goodness for Rafa Benitez

Look, obviously the now West Ham head coach is a very gifted football manager, as evidenced by his recent exploits in London.

He wouldn’t be the first top manager either to miss out on a phenomenal talent after woefully underrating them from a first observation or two.

But goodness gracious – what a player to miss out on!

Thankfully, Rafa Benitez’s eye caught and held firm on Daniel Agger and we got to enjoy ‘Dagger’ at the heart of our defence for many a year before he fell prey to the bizarre antics of Brendan Rodgers.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman