Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool have a young player even better than he was at 20

Few will have called Jarell Quansah’s remarkable rise in English football prior to the 2023/24 season.

Certainly, Liverpool’s reportedly serious interest in Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, among other alleged targets, indicated the same.

Yet, here we are, appreciating another outstanding Academy talent alongside fellow teammate Virgil van Dijk.

“Jarell has dealt outstandingly well with every challenge that’s come his way so far,” the Dutchman was quoted as saying by The Athletic.

“He’s only 20 years old, he’s still growing. As a centre-half, you get better with experience.

“I was never this far, doing it consistently — like Ibou (Konate) and Jarell — when I was that young. He just has to keep going.

“There will be times when it’s tough, that’s absolutely normal, but it’s about how you deal with that. He’s a good boy.

“Mentally, he’s in the right frame of mind and that’s a good start. I’ll be there for him, whenever he needs. He’ll be just fine.”

The Englishman has already racked up 14 senior appearances across all competitions this term, playing just over 1,000 minutes.

What does the future hold?

The biggest compliment one can perhaps pay to Quansah is that his unexpected rise will undoubtedly impact our plans in the January market when it comes to landing another centre-back.

Such optimism around his future will surely mean that Jurgen Klopp and Co. are keen to ensure his development isn’t stunted.

That’s not to suggest we don’t need a new centre-back at all, of course!

Though, we’re just as keen to ensure that Quansah’s upward trajectory is continually encouraged.

