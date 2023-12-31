Liverpool admire €40m-rated attacker with 13 assists this season

PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko has been linked with a move to the Premier League and the player is strongly appreciated by Liverpool.

Journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed that the player has emerged as a target for the Premier League giants, but they will face competition from rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The 20-year-old Belgian winger is highly rated around Europe and he has the tools to develop into a top-class attacker in future. Bakayoko is having an impressive season with PSV and he has picked up four goals and 13 assists across all competitions.

The right-sided winger could be the ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah in the long term and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool decide to make a move for him at the end of the season. It is highly unlikely that PSV will sanction his departure midway through the season. In addition to that, Liverpool do not need to invest in a winger right now and they should focus on signing a defensive midfielder and a central defender next month.

Bakayoko could be a solid, long-term investment for them, especially as the Reds look to plan for a future without Salah. The Egyptian international has been phenomenal since joining the club and Liverpool will have to replace him adequately. He has a contract with the Premier League club until the summer of 2025 and it wouldn’t be surprising if Liverpool considered a sale in the summer if he does not sign an extension with them.

Liverpool will not want to lose him on a free transfer, and it would make sense for them to sell him at the end of the season for a substantial amount of money.

🚨 #Tottenham are looking for a new winger in Jan. 📈 Johan #Bakayoko – also strongly appreciated by #Liverpool – is emerging among the targets of #THFC: this season, he scored 3 goals and provided 8 assists in Eredivisie so far. 📝 The RW has a contract with #PSV until 2026. pic.twitter.com/gSDJ4vW82n — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) December 30, 2023

Bakayoko is a player with immense potential and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could nurture him into a star. The 20-year-old is valued at €40 million by transfermarkt.

The Belgian is exceptional when it comes to taking on defenders and beating them with his pace and flair. He would add unpredictability to the Liverpool attack going forward and his ability to break down deep defences will also come in handy.