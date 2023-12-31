Jamie Carragher’s Liverpool point more relevant than ever after what happened last night

The longer the season progresses, the more apparent it is that Liverpool should have secured a better result against their once more formidable rivals in Manchester United.

It’s a point shared by Jamie Carragher, who tweeted the following on X (formerly Twitter) earlier in the week.

Liverpool drawing at home to Man Utd is their worst result of the season. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 26, 2023

With a whopping nine league defeats already secured this term (Liverpool lost nine in total in 2022/23 – one of their worst campaigns under Jurgen Klopp), it’s a difficult point to argue against.

The table speaks volumes

There’s a difference, of course, to how the Red Devils will set up against Liverpool compared to the sides they believe themselves capable of beating, like Nottingham Forest (2-1 defeat) and West Ham (2-0 defeat).

We simply weren’t decisive enough on the day, though thankfully it hasn’t inconvenienced us to a significant degree as far as the table is concerned.

There’s a chance, of course, that Arsenal may still top the pile ahead of the turn of the year courtesy of an extra game played.

Ultimately, however, many should take the latest standings as a sign of encouragement following some pretty serious surgery over the summer.

